Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

23 November 2018 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 23, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 3.0345 manats to 2,088.2545 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 23 compared to the price on Nov. 22.

The price of silver increased by 0.0204 manats to 24.6595 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.689 manats to 1,440.818 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 3.1025 manats to 1,963.16 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Nov. 23, 2018

Nov. 22, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,088.2545

2,085.22

Silver

XAG

24.6595

24.6391

Platinum

XPT

1,440.818

1,437.129

Palladium

XPD

1,963.16

1,960.0575

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 23)

