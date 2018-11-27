Minister: Revenues, expenditure of Azerbaijani state budget-2019 to increase

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget for 2019 will increase by 1.1 percent or 251 million manats and reach 23.168 billion manats compared to the initial forecast, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a parliamentary meeting on Nov. 27.

The minister said that the state budget expenditure will increase by 1.7 percent or 410 million manats and reach 25.19 billion manats compared to the initial forecast.

He said that the share of expenditure relative to GDP will increase by 0.7 percent and will reach 30.7 percent compared to 2018.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Nov. 27)

