Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

28 November 2018 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term state bonds worth 30 million manats and maturity period of 1,092 days of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), the BSE said.

Seven investors applied for bonds worth 31.8 million manats. The bonds worth 20.18 million manats were sold.

The applications were made within the price range of 95.4653 manats (with a yield of 10.81 percent) and 100.2583 manats (8.9 percent).

Stop-out price on competitive bids was 100 manats (9 percent) and the weighted average price was 100.0274 manats (8.9893 percent).

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Nov. 23, 2021.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Nov. 28)

