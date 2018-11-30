Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

30 November 2018 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:

Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Nov. 30, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 0.153 manats to 2,082.568 manats per ounce in the country on Nov. 30 compared to the price on Nov. 29.

The price of silver decreased by 0.057 manats to 24.3678 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.1395 manats to 1,387.4805 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 14.11 manats to 2,024.1475 manats in the country.

Precious metals

Nov. 30, 2018

Nov. 29, 2018

Gold

XAU

2,082.568

2,082.721

Silver

XAG

24.3678

24.4248

Platinum

XPT

1,387.4805

1,408.62

Palladium

XPD

2,024.1475

2,010.0375

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Nov. 30)

---

