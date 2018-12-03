Precious metal prices vary in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3
By Taleh Mursagulov - Trend:
Precious metal prices varied in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 0.7055 manats to 2,083.2735 manats per ounce in the country on Dec. 3 compared to the price on Nov. 30.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0258 manats to 24.342 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 0.187 manats to 2,024.3345 manats.
The price of platinum decreased by 7.9475 manats to 1,379.533 manats in the country.
|
Precious metals
|
Dec. 3, 2018
|
Nov. 30, 2018
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,083.2735
|
2,082.568
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
24.342
|
24.3678
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,379.533
|
1,387.4805
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,024.3345
|
2,024.1475
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Dec. 3)
---
