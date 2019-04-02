Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks slightly increases

2 April 2019 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

Deposit portfolio of Azerbaijani banks amounted to 19.1 billion manats in February 2019, which is almost 3 percent more than at the beginning of the year and 11.5 percent more than in the same period last year, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

In the structure of deposits, most part accounted for deposits of legal entities - almost 11 billion manats (term deposits - 1.7 billion manats, demand deposits - 9.27 billion manats)

The share of deposits of individuals amounted to 8.1 billion manats (term deposits - 5.33 billion manats, demand deposits - 2.79 billion manats).

Comparative table of deposits’ value in Azerbaijani banks:

In February 2019

In 2018

In February 2018

Deposits (excluding financial institutions)

19,118

18,581.2

17,140.3

Deposits of individuals, including:

8,118.5

8,269.7

7,737.2

Term deposits

5,330

5,479

5,262.8

Demand deposits

2,788.5

2,790.7

2,474.4

Deposits of legal entities, including:

10,999.5

10,311.5

9,403.1

Term deposits

1,727.5

1,449.7

1,827.8

Demand deposits

9,272

8,861.8

7,575.3

Deposits of individual entrepreneurs

956

105.7

-

The value of deposits of financial institutions amounted to 1.1 billion manats, which is 1.9 percent less than at the beginning of the year and 22.6 percent less than in February 2018.

The total value of liabilities of the Azerbaijani banks in the reporting period amounted to 25.7 billion manats (an increase of 1.1 percent compared to the beginning of the year and an increase of 4.4 percent compared to February last year).

The liabilities of banks to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan amounted to 347.7 million manats.

There are 30 banks in Azerbaijan, including 2 state-owned ones.

