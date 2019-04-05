Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan, Agency for Development of SMEs ink protocol of intent (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 5

Trend:

The Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) and the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) signed a protocol of intent on April 4, Trend reports with reference to the bank.

The document provides for the implementation of various activities to support SMEs. The IBA has become the first bank to sign a similar cooperation document with KOBIA.

In accordance with the protocol, KOBIA and the IBA will implement joint activities and projects aimed at further expanding relations between the public and private sectors, the implementation of innovative initiatives, support and development of startups, micro, small and medium businesses, as well as education of entrepreneurs.

This cooperation includes the participation of SMEs in exhibitions and exchange programs, support for women’s, youth and family entrepreneurship, the organization of appropriate incentive campaigns for entrepreneurs, congresses and other similar events, informing SMEs.

In addition, it is planned to implement various information and educational projects of regional importance for startups and business entities, as well as support innovative projects in the field of entrepreneurship. This will promote the application of information technologies, innovative solutions in the activities of SMEs.

“Supporting SMEs, along with our big corporate clients, and expanding their access to financial services is a priority for us,” Chairman of the IBA Board o Abbas Ibrahimov said.

“We believe that the protocol of intent, signed with the KOBIA will make a great contribution to the implementation of projects that we intend to implement in this direction,” he noted.

This is while Orhan Mammadov, chairman of the KOBIA Board, noted that the agency is interested in developing such partnership relations to support SMEs.

“Joint projects and measures that will be implemented as part of cooperation with the IBA will be aimed at expanding access of SMEs to financial resources, as well as training entrepreneurs,” he said. “In the end, all of this will serve to strengthen the role of SMEs in the country’s economy.

The letter of intent includes such initiatives as the creation of SME development centers in various districts of Azerbaijan, the creation of opportunities for entrepreneurs to take advantage of the training and innovation infrastructure of the IBA, and improving the financial literacy of entrepreneurs.

