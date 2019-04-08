Kazakh currency starts week with weakening against US dollar

8 April 2019 09:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Apr. 8 amounted to 380.27 tenge, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has weakened by 0.57 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Apr. 5 (379.7 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 380 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 380.59 tenge, while the closing rate was 380,59 tenge per dollar.

The trading volume amounted to $35.99 million, while the number of currency transactions totaled 87.

Meanwhile, the official rate by the National Bank of Kazakhstan on Apr. 8 is 379.84 tenge per US dollar. In the exchange offices of Astana and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US currency is 382 tenge.

