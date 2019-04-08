Kazakh currency starts week with weakening against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 8

By Rashid Shirinov – Trend:

The weighted average US dollar rate in the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on Apr. 8 amounted to 380.27 tenge, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

Thus, the national currency of Kazakhstan has weakened by 0.57 tenge against the US dollar compared to the morning session of Apr. 5 (379.7 tenge per US dollar).

At today's morning trading session of the US dollar, the minimum rate was 380 tenge per US dollar and the maximum rate was 380.59 tenge, while the closing rate was 380,59 tenge per dollar.