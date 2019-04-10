Dollar rate continues to fall in Kazakhstan

10 April 2019 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 10, 2019 amounted to 379.55 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the KASE.

Compared with the morning session on April 9 (379.59 tenge / $1), the national currency strengthened against dollar by 0.04 tenge.

KASE states that at the morning trading session, the minimum rate was at 379.40 tenge per dollar and the maximum rate stood at 380.10 tenge, while the closing rate was 379.40 tenge per dollar.

The dollar trading volume amounted to $68.914 million. The number of currency transactions is 170.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan, the maximum selling rate of dollar is 380.7 tenge, while in Almaty it is 381.7 tenge.

The official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on April 10 is 379.77 tenge per $1. The official exchange rate of tenge to dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

Following the morning session of trading on KASE on April 9, the weighted average dollar exchange rate fell by 0.68 tenge - from 380.27 tenge to 379.59 tenge.

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Arab countries lose interest in investing in Kazakhstan
Economy 13:11
Kazakh transport companies earn over $1.2B
Economy 12:48
Number of flights between Kazakhstan, Russia may increase
Tourism 09:20
Kazakh banks approve loans for 10 "economy of simple things" projects
Economy 9 April 17:54
CPC-Kazakhstan announces tender for spare parts supply
Tenders 9 April 16:23
New agreement approved between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
Politics 9 April 15:05
Latest
Debt for $24M hangs over Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans
Economy 14:40
Opinion Way survey confirms correctness of policy in Azerbaijan - unity of leader and people
Politics 14:38
Iran's Customs allowed to halt entrance fee for goods to flood-affected people
Economy 14:20
Iran's Tabas Parvadeh Coal company breaks 3 new records
Economy 14:14
Swiss Tudor Scan Tech looking to take Uzbekistan's high-tech to new level (Exclusive)
Economy 14:08
Large Azerbaijani plant to become important part of Zira complex
Economy 13:51
China to contribute to construction of railway in Uzbekistan
Economy 13:40
Uzbekistan Airways receives second Airbus A320neo
Economy 13:37
Azerbaijan’s Agency for SMEs Development to help expand co-op between insurers, businessmen
Finance 13:35