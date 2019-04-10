Dollar rate continues to fall in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 10

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on April 10, 2019 amounted to 379.55 tenge, Trend reports with reference to the KASE.

Compared with the morning session on April 9 (379.59 tenge / $1), the national currency strengthened against dollar by 0.04 tenge.

KASE states that at the morning trading session, the minimum rate was at 379.40 tenge per dollar and the maximum rate stood at 380.10 tenge, while the closing rate was 379.40 tenge per dollar.

The dollar trading volume amounted to $68.914 million. The number of currency transactions is 170.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan, the maximum selling rate of dollar is 380.7 tenge, while in Almaty it is 381.7 tenge.

The official rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on April 10 is 379.77 tenge per $1. The official exchange rate of tenge to dollar on the next day is set on the basis of two sessions of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

Following the morning session of trading on KASE on April 9, the weighted average dollar exchange rate fell by 0.68 tenge - from 380.27 tenge to 379.59 tenge.

