Azerbaijani currency rates for May 22

22 May 2019 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 22

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.8964 manats respectively for May 22.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 22.

Currencies

May 22, 2019

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.8964

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.1693

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0379

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.8179

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.4209

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1180

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1422

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0736

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2447

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2459

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2539

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6134

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2166

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0244

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1611

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0117

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0040

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1761

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.6801

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4698

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2679

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5836

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0045

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0236

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1126

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4061

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0893

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0945

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0999

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1939

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0201

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4416

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0264

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2325

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4533

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3412

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.2805

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0539

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1801

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0650

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.5390

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1047

