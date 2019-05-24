Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

24 May 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 24 compared to the prices of May 23, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 18.343 manats to 2,182.5705 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2394 manats to 24.7752 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.089 manats to 1,364.7345 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 12.5375 manats to 2,243.762 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

May 24, 2019

May 23, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,182.5705

2,164.2275

Silver

XAG

24.7752

24.5358

Platinum

XPT

1,364.7345

1,357.6455

Palladium

XPD

2,243.7620

2,231.2245

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 24)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24
Finance 09:42
Precious metal prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 23 May 14:53
Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 22 May 10:28
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction notes
Finance 21 May 15:48
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 21 May 10:14
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 May 10:08
Latest
Uzbeks buy 63% of foreign currency through applications
Finance 10:42
Deloitte Azerbaijan introduces fourth edition of Business Outlook in Azerbaijan
Business 10:30
May expected to announce date of her departure
World 10:11
Iran's Behran Oil Co exports products worth $100 million
Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 24
Finance 09:42
Model Charter of social security centers approved in Azerbaijan
Business 09:40
Turkmen Ministry of Textile Industry extends tender for production of nonwovens
Tenders 09:34
Rockets hit hotel in Libyan capital
World 09:34
Iran's basic goods imports grow by 85%
Economy 09:33