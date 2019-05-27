Azerbaijani currency rates for May 27

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9052 manats respectively for May 27.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for May 27.

Currencies May 27, 2019 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9052 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.1784 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0379 100 Belarus rubles 1 BYN 0.8182 1 Brazil real 1 BRL 0.4226 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4629 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1180 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1436 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0737 1 Chilean peso 100 CLP 0.2447 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2466 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2551 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6115 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2166 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0245 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.1644 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0118 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0040 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.1782 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.6952 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4719 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.2647 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.5881 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0045 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0236 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1125 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4061 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0893 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.0942 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.1008 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.1957 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.0201 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4440 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0264 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2374 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4533 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 1 SDR 2.3457 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.2794 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0540 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1801 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 0.0646 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.5527 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.1143

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news