Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

10 June 2019 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 150 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on June 10, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 817.7 million manats.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auctions was 6.51 percent. Term of placement of funds was 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 10)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russian Ambassador: Russia supports continuation of Karabakh talks
Politics 14:23
Russian ambassador: Azerbaijan-Russia trade exceeds $500 million
Business 14:06
Era of high oil prices over - Azerbaijani expert
Commentary 13:52
Ambassador: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit to be held by end of year (PHOTO)
Business 13:17
Ambassador: construction of Azerbaijan-Russia bridge to be completed by end of 2019
Business 12:56
Azerbaijan's SME Development Agency to hold educational event for entrepreneurs
Business 12:46
Latest
Turkmenistan, S. Korea make amendments to convention on avoidance of double taxation
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmen state concern extends tender for equipment repair
Tenders 14:29
Uzbekistan, Asian Development Bank to expand cooperation
Economy 14:29
Iran may transfer domestic flights to IKIA
Business 14:29
Turkmenistan ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 14:26
Russian Ambassador: Russia supports continuation of Karabakh talks
Politics 14:23
Turkey condemns incident with country’s football team in Iceland
Turkey 14:20
Next meeting of working group on Russia-Azerbaijan border demarcation to be held next week
Politics 14:13
Iran looks to have more control over its foreign exchange market
Business 14:12