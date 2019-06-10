Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 150 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on June 10, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 817.7 million manats.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auctions was 6.51 percent. Term of placement of funds was 14 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 10)

