Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes by over 6 times

18 June 2019 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) raised 100 million manats from banks at a deposit auction on June 17, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The demand from banks amounted to 672.3 million manats.

The interest rate on deposit transactions concluded within the auctions was 6.51 percent. Term of placement of funds was 13 days.

The CBA started to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. Deposit auction is an auction during which the deposits of commercial banks are placed in the CBA. The main aim of such auction is sterilization of money supply.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 18)

