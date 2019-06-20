Precious metal prices keep increasing in Azerbaijan

20 June 2019 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Precious metal prices increased in Azerbaijan on June 20 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 56.066 manats to 2,343.5945 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.4248 manats to 25.9025 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.142 manats to 1,383.2050 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 34.9265 manats to 2,560.3275 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 20, 2019

June 19, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,343.5945

2,287.5285

Silver

XAG

25.9025

25.4777

Platinum

XPT

 1,383.2050

1,364.0630

Palladium

XPD

2,560.3275

2,525.4010

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 20)

