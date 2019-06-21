Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats

21 June 2019 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold a deposit auction on June 24 to raise 150 million manats, Trend reports referring to the CBA.

The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary between 6.51 and 8.49 percent.

The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days. The Central Bank began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June.

Presently, thirty banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1.7 manats = 1 USD on June 21)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction
Economy 19 June 20:45
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy 17 June 14:16
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Turkmenistan 14 June 13:33
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds
Finance 13 June 12:29
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 13 June 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 13
Finance 13 June 09:59
Latest
Foreign tourists prefer to pay bills through bank cards in Turkey
Economy 14:53
Caspian green ports of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan aim for next level
Azerbaijan 14:51
Azerbaijani ministry introduces new means of controlling entrepreneurs’ activities
Business 14:46
Climate protesters interrupt speech by UK finance minister
Other News 14:43
Turkey didn’t turn away from NATO – defense minister
Turkey 14:39
Volume of done deals on Uzbek Commodity Exchange increases by 60%
Economy 14:34
Day of Azerbaijan held in Minsk within 2nd European Games (PHOTO)
Society 14:33
Iran's petrochemical exports face difficulty in China and India
Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkmen president to visit Russia's Tatarstan
Economy 14:31