Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22
By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 10
1.7
June 17
1.7
June 11
1.7
June 18
1.7
June 12
1.7
June 19
1.7
June 13
1.7
June 20
1.7
June 14
1.7
June 21
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.2 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9125 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 10
1.9223
June 17
1.9164
June 11
1.9239
June 18
1.9097
June 12
1.9268
June 19
1.9020
June 13
1.9206
June 20
1.9143
June 14
1.9164
June 21
1.9202
Average weekly
1.922
Average weekly
1.9125
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0007 manats or 2.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 10
0.0262
June 17
0.0263
June 11
0.0263
June 18
0.0264
June 12
0.0263
June 19
0.0265
June 13
0.0262
June 20
0.0267
June 14
0.0263
June 21
0.0270
Average weekly
0.0263
Average weekly
0.0266
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0055 percent or 1.9 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2913 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 10
0.2906
June 17
0.2892
June 11
0.2936
June 18
0.2896
June 12
0.2929
June 19
0.2889
June 13
0.2911
June 20
0.2940
June 14
0.2892
June 21
0.2947
Average weekly
0.2915
Average weekly
0.2913
