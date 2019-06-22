Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 10 1.7 June 17 1.7 June 11 1.7 June 18 1.7 June 12 1.7 June 19 1.7 June 13 1.7 June 20 1.7 June 14 1.7 June 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0038 manats or 0.2 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9125 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 10 1.9223 June 17 1.9164 June 11 1.9239 June 18 1.9097 June 12 1.9268 June 19 1.9020 June 13 1.9206 June 20 1.9143 June 14 1.9164 June 21 1.9202 Average weekly 1.922 Average weekly 1.9125

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0007 manats or 2.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0266 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 10 0.0262 June 17 0.0263 June 11 0.0263 June 18 0.0264 June 12 0.0263 June 19 0.0265 June 13 0.0262 June 20 0.0267 June 14 0.0263 June 21 0.0270 Average weekly 0.0263 Average weekly 0.0266

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA increased by 0.0055 percent or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2913 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 10 0.2906 June 17 0.2892 June 11 0.2936 June 18 0.2896 June 12 0.2929 June 19 0.2889 June 13 0.2911 June 20 0.2940 June 14 0.2892 June 21 0.2947 Average weekly 0.2915 Average weekly 0.2913

