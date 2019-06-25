Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan

25 June 2019 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 25 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 57.1455 manats to 2,441.2850 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.256 manats to 26.3207 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.335 manats to 1,384.9305 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 20.315 manats to 2,599.4700 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

June 25, 2019

June 24, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,441.2850

2,384.1395

Silver

XAG

26.3207

26.0647

Platinum

XPT

1,384.9305

1,380.5955

Palladium

XPD

2,599.4700

2,579.1550

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD =1.7 AZN on June 25)

