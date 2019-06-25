Georgian minister of Economy talks fluctuation of lari exchange rate

25 June 2019 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava considers the fluctuations of the national currency to be a short-term effect, Trend reports with reference to bizzone.info.

"Macroeconomic parameters are stable, so based on them, nothing indicates that we are dealing with long-term issues. I think it will be a short-term fluctuation," she said.

"As for the tourism industry at the moment, this is still a new problem, so this has nothing to do with lari rate fluctuations," said Turnava.

Today on the Bloomberg trading platform, the cost of one US dollar was 2.8250 lari. In exchange offices, the rate reached 2.84 lari per USD.

According to the official rate of the National Bank, set yesterday, one USD costs 2.795 lari, and one euro is 3,188 lari.

