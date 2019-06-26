Kazakh tenge down against US dollar

26 June 2019 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Compared to the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) morning session on June 25, the national currency of Kazakhstan dropped in price against US dollar by 0.22 tenge on June 26, Trend reports with reference to the KASE data.

The weighted average dollar rate at the morning session of KASE on June 26, 2019 amounted to 378.4 tenge,

KASE states that at the afternoon trading session, the minimum rate was at the level of 378.11 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 378.8 tenge, and the closing rate was 378.7 tenge per dollar.

The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $81.25 million, and 172 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan (former Astana) and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency is 380 tenge and 381 tenge respectively.

As at June 26, 2019 the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 383.83 tenge per one US dollar.

---

