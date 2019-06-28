Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

28 June 2019 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 19.5 million manats on June 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 17.8 million manats.

The deals on dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($47,100 – 80,100 manats) and manat bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Ministry of Finance (17.7 million manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of the conducted REPO operations reached 1.6 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20
Insurance fees to exceed 1B manats in Azerbaijan in 2020
Business 12:17
Number of Bakcell “Ulduzum” program partners surpasses 300
ICT 11:57
Car production grows in Azerbaijan
Business 11:09
Latest
Turkmenistan fulfills wheat harvesting plan
Economy 13:17
Mandatory civil liability car insurance takes lion's share in Azerbaijan
Business 13:14
Trade uncertainty stops world stocks in tracks
World 13:07
Uzbekistan airways buy batteries via tender
Economy 13:05
Chinese Sinosure in Georgia, discussing joint projects, financing models
Economy 12:43
Almost 60,000 Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey in May
Tourism 12:40
G20 meeting may offer more clarity to OPEC, non-OPEC: Russia's Novak
Other News 12:39
Swiss company official: barriers impeding Uzbek business being removed (Exclusive)
Economy 12:22
Azerbaijani insurance market growing stably
Business 12:20