Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 19.5 million manats on June 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 17.8 million manats.

The deals on dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR ($47,100 – 80,100 manats) and manat bonds of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Ministry of Finance (17.7 million manats) were concluded during the day.

The volume of the conducted REPO operations reached 1.6 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 28)

