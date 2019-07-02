Gold, silver prices keep decreasing in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.2015 manats to 2,364.9635 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0676 manats to 25.8231 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.068 manats to 1,420.9960 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.0545 manats to 2,635.4590 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 2, 2019 July 1, 2019 Gold XAU 2,364.9635 2,367.1650 Silver XAG 25.8231 25.8907 Platinum XPT 1,420.9960 1,420.9280 Palladium XPD 2,635.4590 2,614.4045