Gold, silver prices keep decreasing in Azerbaijan

2 July 2019 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 2 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 2.2015 manats to 2,364.9635 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0676 manats to 25.8231 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.068 manats to 1,420.9960 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.0545 manats to 2,635.4590 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 2, 2019

July 1, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,364.9635

2,367.1650

Silver

XAG

25.8231

25.8907

Platinum

XPT

1,420.9960

1,420.9280

Palladium

XPD

2,635.4590

2,614.4045

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZNon July 2)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 1 July 10:03
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 29 June 12:25
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 27 June 10:44
Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Finance 25 June 10:18
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 24 June 10:27
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 22 June 12:13
Latest
To which countries does Iran's Aran&Bidgol county export goods?
Business 10:13
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan have great prospects in transport and transit - official
Economy 10:08
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2
Finance 09:56
Turkmenistan' first plant for production of gasoline from gas opens export prospects - President's Adviser
Oil&Gas 09:55
Amazon plans to create 1,800 jobs in France in 2019
Other News 09:44
Debates over INSTEX continue in Iran
Iran 09:41
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile
World 08:48
Over 190 people hospitalized after floods in eastern Siberia
Russia 08:24
Australia police launch mass anti-terror raid in Sydney
World 07:41