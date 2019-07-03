Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

3 July 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 3 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 61.1915 manats to 2,426.1550 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2283 manats to 26.0514 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.9845 manats to 1,412.0115 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 21.794 manats to 2,657.2530 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 3, 2019

July 2, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,426.1550

2,364.9635

Silver

XAG

26.0514

25.8231

Platinum

XPT

1,412.0115

1,420.9960

Palladium

XPD

2,657.2530

2,635.4590

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 3)

