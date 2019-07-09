Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 18.4 million manats on July 9, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and amounted to 15.1 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price from 100.3101 manats to 100.7774 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for about 3,485,000 manats.

During the day, deals were concluded on dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR (2,050,000 manats).

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 3,400,000 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 9)

