Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11
By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:
Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 11 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 53.04 manats to 2,421.5990 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.3476 manats to 25.9964 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 27.999 manats to 1,407.3195 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 80.189 manats to 2,713.9990 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
July 11, 2019
|
July 10, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,421.5990
|
2,368.5590
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.9964
|
25.6488
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,407.3195
|
1,379.3205
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,713.9990
|
2,633.8100
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 11)
----
Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news