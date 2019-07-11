Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

11 July 2019 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 11

By Rovshan Badalov - Trend:

Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 11 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 53.04 manats to 2,421.5990 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3476 manats to 25.9964 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 27.999 manats to 1,407.3195 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 80.189 manats to 2,713.9990 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 11, 2019

July 10, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,421.5990

2,368.5590

Silver

XAG

25.9964

25.6488

Platinum

XPT

1,407.3195

1,379.3205

Palladium

XPD

2,713.9990

2,633.8100

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 11)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold decreases in price in Azerbaijan
Business 10 July 10:04
Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Business 9 July 10:19
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 8 July 09:52
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
Finance 6 July 16:41
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 5 July 09:51
Gold, silver, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan
Finance 4 July 10:07
Latest
Public procurement for selection of IGB leading insurer extended
Oil&Gas 11:23
Taiwan president leaves for U.S., warns of threat from 'overseas forces'
World 11:13
Top official: 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan are self-funded in 2019
Politics 11:07
Uzbekistan to be first in CIS to produce paper from stone
Economy 11:03
Major Kazakh oil company, Russia agree to co-op in geological exploration
Economy 10:51
Turkey closes Dardanelles Strait for int'l sea voyages
Turkey 10:49
High-ranking military officials of Azerbaijan, Russia talk over Karabakh conflict (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 10:35
U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down
Other News 10:33
French Minister of Economy and Finance to visit Azerbaijan
Finance 10:21