Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes

25 July 2019 09:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 208 million manats on July 25, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to about 199 million manats. The transactions were concluded at a price of 99.4966 manats per note.

The transactions on bonds in the secondary market accounted for 150.6 million manats. During the day, deals were concluded on the US dollar bonds of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR ($8,800).

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 8.9 million manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 25)

---

