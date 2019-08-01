Prices of 27 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

1 August 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of 27 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 7 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on August 1 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,403 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,937

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,139

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,339

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,733

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,214

1 Indian rupee

INR

608

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,949

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,161

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,464

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,366

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,807

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,537

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,928

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,532

1 Russian ruble

RUB

662

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,501

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,780

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,529

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,393

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,383

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

37,791

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,938

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,097

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,149

100 Thai bahts

MYR

10,139

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,358

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,403

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,925

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,191

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,980

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

530

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,656

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,212

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 135,697 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,697 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,740 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 118,000-121,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 135,000 -138,000 rials.

