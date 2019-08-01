Prices of 27 foreign currencies decrease in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

The prices of 27 foreign currencies have decreased, while the prices of 7 currencies have increased in Iran, according to the official state exchange rate of the country, Trend reports on August 1 referring to website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,403 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,937 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,139 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,339 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,733 1 Danish krone DKK 6,214 1 Indian rupee INR 608 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,949 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,161 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,464 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,366 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,807 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,537 1 South African rand ZAR 2,928 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,532 1 Russian ruble RUB 662 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,501 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,780 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,529 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,393 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,383 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 37,791 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,938 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,097 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 136,149 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,139 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,358 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,403 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,925 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,191 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,980 1 Afghan afghani AFN 530 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,656 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,212 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,450 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 New Turkmen manat TMT 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 135,697 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,697 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,354 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,740 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 118,000-121,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 135,000 -138,000 rials.

