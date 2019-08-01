Azerbaijani finance minister: State budget expenditures executed for over 100%

1 August 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The state budget expenditures for the first half of 2019 were fulfilled by 100.2 percent and made up 10.9 billion manats, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev related to the socio-economic sphere, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the state budget revenues were executed in the amount of 10.4 billion manats.

Sharifov noted that expenditures on state investments totaling at 5.98 billion manats have so far been fulfilled by 37 percent by the first half of 2019.

"There are objective reasons for this. Loans are provided in the amount of approximately 1.14 billion manats. Unfortunately, the utilization rate of these loans is low. Relevant institutions should speed up the implementation of these loans," he said.

As the minister noted, this caused delays in the implementation of infrastructure projects. "As such, there may be certain obstacles in forecasting revenues and the execution of state budget expenditures. Therefore we are trying to coordinate the execution of state budget expenditures so that most of the expenditures are not timed to the end of the year," Sharifov said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Share of private sector in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy very high: minister
Business 12:18
Snam reveals volume of equity investments in TAP AG
Oil&Gas 11:34
Azerbaijani finance minister: MIGA loan not needed for SGC
Oil&Gas 11:22
Azerbaijani poultry factory exports eggs to Afghanistan
Economy 11:21
Number of tourists visiting Georgia through Azerbaijan growing
Economy 10:58
Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed
Economy 10:51
Latest
Taiwan rebukes China for tourism ban amid rising tension
Other News 12:53
Wood Mac: Closure of Strait of Hormuz would lead to rapid depletion of existing stocks
Oil&Gas 12:49
Official explains how to resolve Iran-UAE trade issues
Economy 12:26
German factories post weakest performance in seven years
Other News 12:24
Share of private sector in Azerbaijan's non-oil economy very high: minister
Business 12:18
Kyrgyzstan plans to borrow $100M from Uzbekistan
Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan purchases underground equipment from BelAZ
Economy 12:06
Rise of electricity, gas tariffs in Georgia inevitable?
Economy 12:06
Snam’s total revenue up by 4.8%
Oil&Gas 11:51