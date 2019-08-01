Azerbaijani finance minister: State budget expenditures executed for over 100%

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 1

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

The state budget expenditures for the first half of 2019 were fulfilled by 100.2 percent and made up 10.9 billion manats, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said at a meeting chaired by President Ilham Aliyev related to the socio-economic sphere, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the state budget revenues were executed in the amount of 10.4 billion manats.

Sharifov noted that expenditures on state investments totaling at 5.98 billion manats have so far been fulfilled by 37 percent by the first half of 2019.

"There are objective reasons for this. Loans are provided in the amount of approximately 1.14 billion manats. Unfortunately, the utilization rate of these loans is low. Relevant institutions should speed up the implementation of these loans," he said.

As the minister noted, this caused delays in the implementation of infrastructure projects. "As such, there may be certain obstacles in forecasting revenues and the execution of state budget expenditures. Therefore we are trying to coordinate the execution of state budget expenditures so that most of the expenditures are not timed to the end of the year," Sharifov said.

