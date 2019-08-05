Kazakh tenge goes on decreasing against US dollar

5 August 2019 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate following the end of the Kazakhstan’s Stock Exchange on August 5, 2019 amounted to 386.44 tenge, which is 0.8 less expensive than on August 2, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Thus, the maximum dollar selling rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan is 387.8 tenge and 388.7 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate of the national Bank of Kazakhstan on August 5, 2019 is 385.76 tenge per dollar.

Furthermore, official tenge to dollar rate is set according to the stock exchange’s results of the previous day.

