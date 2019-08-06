CBA to auction short-term notes

6 August 2019 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank (CBA), worth 200 million manats, will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 7, Trend reports referring to BSE.

According to BSE, securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 28 days will be put up for the auction. The maturity date of the notes is August 28, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain notes.

In accordance with the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids - one competitive and one noncompetitive.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Demand exceeds supply by 6 times at deposit auction of CBA
Business 5 August 14:57
Georgia's current account deficit can improve considerably (Exclusive)
Economy 3 August 10:33
National Bank sells $32.8M amid Georgian lari devaluation
Economy 2 August 10:47
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes 7 times
Business 29 July 14:07
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 26 July 13:06
Azerbaijan’s NakhchivanBank increases assets by over 12%
Economy 25 July 10:20
Latest
Trump, without evidence, accuses Google of 'very illegal' action ahead of election
Other News 17:15
Azerbaijani industrial parks manufacture products worth over 1.5B AZN (Exclusive)
Economy 17:14
Pankin: BSTDB expanding financing in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 17:09
Import substitution ensures competitiveness of Azerbaijani economy
Economy 17:04
Azerbaijani government eyes to increase export of non-oil products, import substitution
Business 16:59
Uzbek Tax Committee publishes list of major taxpayers
Economy 16:50
Trump says U.S. economy 'in a very strong position'
US 16:50
Kazakh region to use new technologies for attracting tourists
Tourism 16:42
Iran to commission 40 large-scale gas projects
Oil&Gas 16:36