Iranian currency rates for Aug. 8

8 August 2019 11:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 22 foreign currencies have increased, while the rates of 12 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 47,082 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,110

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,055

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,367

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,703

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,310

1 Indian rupee

INR

594

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,087

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,292

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,538

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,358

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,630

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,129

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,799

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,650

1 Russian ruble

RUB

644

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,527

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,451

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,406

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,814

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,366

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,940

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,974

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,964

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

136,558

100 Thai bahts

MYR

9,985

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,685

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,082

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,854

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,336

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,956

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,493

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,479

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,450

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 133,629 rials, and the price of $1 is 118,478 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 130,335 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,049 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 117,000-120,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 132,000-135,000 rials.

