Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for repo transactions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 11.6 million manats on Aug. 8, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the repo transactions. Their daily volume amounted to 10.8 million manats.

Some 796,700 manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market.

The transactions on dollar bonds of the Azerbaijani state oil company SOCAR were concluded during the day.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Aug. 8)

