Kazakh tenge strengthens against US dollar following significant drop

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate amounted to 386.99 tenge during the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange session on August 15, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Thus, compared to the rate weighted average dollar rate on August 14, tenge has sthreightened against dollat by 1.04 tenge. Furthermore, the maximum dollar selling rate is 389 tenge in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and 388.4 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate of the national Bank of Kazakhstan on August 15, 2019 is 386.16 tenge per dollar.

The official tenge to dollar rate is set according to the stock exchange’s results of the previous day.

On July 26, 2019 the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As of August 8, 2019, one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019 amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news