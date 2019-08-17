Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

17 August 2019 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

August 5

1.7

August 12

-

August 6

1.7

August 13

-

August 7

1.7

August 14

1.7

August 8

1.7

August 15

1.7

August 9

1.7

August 16

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0116 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8942 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

August 5

1.8918

August 12

-

August 6

1.9046

August 13

-

August 7

1.9059

August 14

1.8992

August 8

1.9056

August 15

1.8958

August 9

1.9032

August 16

1.8876

Average weekly

1.9022

Average weekly

1.8942

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

August 5

0.0260

August 12

-

August 6

0.0259

August 13

-

August 7

0.0261

August 14

0.0262

August 8

0.0261

August 15

0.0258

August 9

0.0261

August 16

0.0257

Average weekly

0.0260

Average weekly

0.0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3049 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

August 5

0.3034

August 12

-

August 6

0.3061

August 13

-

August 7

0.3078

August 14

0.3047

August 8

0.3101

August 15

0.3044

August 9

0.3104

August 16

0.3056

Average weekly

0.3076

Average weekly

0.3049

---

