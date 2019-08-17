Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate August 5 1.7 August 12 - August 6 1.7 August 13 - August 7 1.7 August 14 1.7 August 8 1.7 August 15 1.7 August 9 1.7 August 16 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA increased by 0.0116 manats or 0.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8942 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate August 5 1.8918 August 12 - August 6 1.9046 August 13 - August 7 1.9059 August 14 1.8992 August 8 1.9056 August 15 1.8958 August 9 1.9032 August 16 1.8876 Average weekly 1.9022 Average weekly 1.8942

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA increased by 0.0005 manats or 1.9 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0259 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate August 5 0.0260 August 12 - August 6 0.0259 August 13 - August 7 0.0261 August 14 0.0262 August 8 0.0261 August 15 0.0258 August 9 0.0261 August 16 0.0257 Average weekly 0.0260 Average weekly 0.0259

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.0009 manats or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3049 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate August 5 0.3034 August 12 - August 6 0.3061 August 13 - August 7 0.3078 August 14 0.3047 August 8 0.3101 August 15 0.3044 August 9 0.3104 August 16 0.3056 Average weekly 0.3076 Average weekly 0.3049

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news