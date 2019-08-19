Kazakh tenge slightly weakens against US dollar

19 August 2019 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 19, 2019, amounted to 386.83 tenge compared to 386.82 tenge per dollar on August 16, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

The minimum rate was at the level of 386.35 tenge per dollar, the maximum – 387.5 tenge, and the closing rate was 386.9 tenge per dollar. The volume of trading in US dollar amounted to over $125.460 million, and 287 currency transactions were made.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the American currency was 388 tenge and 389.5 tenge respectively.

As at August 19, 2019, the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 386.82 tenge per one US dollar.

On July 26, 2019 the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As of August 8, 2019, one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019 amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record.

