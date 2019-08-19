Revenues, expenses of Azerbaijan's state budget in January-July 2019 revealed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

Trend:

In January-July 2019, the state budget revenues of Azerbaijan amounted to 12,435.5 million manats, while expenses reached 13,102.7 million manats, Trend reports referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

These exceed the similar indicators of the last year by 2.5 and 12.5 percent, respectively.

A deficit of 667.2 million manats has been formed in the budget. This figure is 121.7 million manats more compared to January-June 2019.

