Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 8.682 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on Aug. 20.
The volume of state securities market was 7.585 billion manats (15.3 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 31.883 million manats (2.4 times decrease).
Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:
|
Market segments
|
Jan.-July 2019
|
Jan.-July 2018
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
Volume of transactions, AZN
|
Number of deals
|
I. State Securities Market
|
7,585,217,194.86
|
1,241
|
6,577,612,770.36
|
919
|
State bonds of finance ministry
|
630,172,347.29
|
493
|
556,425,453.67
|
344
|
Initial placement
|
408,958,092.23
|
204
|
453,162,160.16
|
192
|
Secondary market
|
221,214,255.06
|
289
|
103,263,293.51
|
152
|
Notes (Central Bank)
|
6,955,044,847.57
|
748
|
6,021,187,316.69
|
575
|
Initial placement
|
6,747,041,009.81
|
708
|
6,021,187,316.69
|
575
|
Secondary market
|
208,003,837.76
|
40
|
0
|
0
|
II. Market of shares
|
4,174,596.76
|
1,016
|
102,601,914.03
|
977
|
Initial placement
|
300,000.00
|
2
|
60,200,000.00
|
3
|
Secondary market
|
1,174,596.76
|
1,014
|
42,401,914.03
|
974
|
III. Debt securities market
|
404,588,222.52
|
356
|
405,301,600.51
|
594
|
Initial placement of mortgage bonds
|
60,456,747.10
|
11
|
115,446,247.46
|
19
|
Secondary placement of mortgage bonds
|
312,248,603.45
|
18
|
213,170,442.28
|
28
|
Other corporate bonds (initial placement)
|
4,000,000.00
|
10
|
5,000,000.00
|
11
|
Other corporate bonds (secondary market)
|
27,883,141.97
|
317
|
71,684,910.80
|
536
|
IV. REPO transactions
|
437 802 193.30
|
244
|
466 160 077.20
|
220
|
REPO transactions of the Central Bank
|
338,329,325.36
|
47
|
179,856,001.43
|
18
|
Other REPO transactions
|
346,235,699,77
|
280
|
323,102,825.66
|
243
|
Total
|
8,682,804,171.65
|
2,940
|
7,588,475,112
|
2,751
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)
