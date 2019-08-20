Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

20 August 2019 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 8.682 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on Aug. 20.

The volume of state securities market was 7.585 billion manats (15.3 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 31.883 million manats (2.4 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments

Jan.-July 2019

Jan.-July 2018

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

Volume of transactions, AZN

Number of deals

I. State Securities Market

7,585,217,194.86

1,241

6,577,612,770.36

919

State bonds of finance ministry

630,172,347.29

493

556,425,453.67

344

Initial placement

408,958,092.23

204

453,162,160.16

192

Secondary market

221,214,255.06

289

103,263,293.51

152

Notes (Central Bank)

6,955,044,847.57

748

6,021,187,316.69

575

Initial placement

6,747,041,009.81

708

6,021,187,316.69

575

Secondary market

208,003,837.76

40

0

0

II. Market of shares

4,174,596.76

1,016

102,601,914.03

977

Initial placement

300,000.00

2

60,200,000.00

3

Secondary market

1,174,596.76

1,014

42,401,914.03

974

III. Debt securities market

404,588,222.52

356

405,301,600.51

594

Initial placement of mortgage bonds

60,456,747.10

11

115,446,247.46

19

Secondary placement of mortgage bonds

312,248,603.45

18

213,170,442.28

28

Other corporate bonds (initial placement)

4,000,000.00

10

5,000,000.00

11

Other corporate bonds (secondary market)

27,883,141.97

317

71,684,910.80

536

IV. REPO transactions

437 802 193.30

244

466 160 077.20

220

REPO transactions of the Central Bank

338,329,325.36

47

179,856,001.43

18

Other REPO transactions

346,235,699,77

280

323,102,825.66

243

Total

8,682,804,171.65

2,940

7,588,475,112

2,751

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP to produce new type of sandwich panels
Economy 15:14
Nominal income of Azerbaijani population increases
Finance 15:11
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 15:07
Azerbaijan’s TITAN GROUP develops new models of baking equipment
Economy 14:58
SECO: Swiss companies could be valuable partners in development of Azerbaijan’s non-gas sector (Exclusive)
Economy 14:47
Swiss companies could contribute to projects as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars: SECO (Exclusive)
Economy 14:40
Latest
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover increases by almost 40%
Economy 16:20
Georgia increases export of steel semi-finished products to Turkey
Economy 16:20
EU's Tusk accuses UK PM Johnson of pushing towards post-Brexit Irish border controls
Other News 15:59
Uzbekistan, China expect to bring trade turnover to $8 B by end of year
Economy 15:56
Turkmenistan prepares to pick cotton
Economy 15:49
Iran's non-oil exports via borders of its Hormozgan province up
Economy 15:47
AZERNEWS releases another print issue
Business 15:47
South Africa to take 'affordable' approach to nuclear
Other News 15:29
Azerbaijani State Border Service showcases new missile system at military exhibition in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan 15:16