Turnover of stock exchange transactions increases in Azerbaijan

Total turnover of the stock exchange transactions on all instruments at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 8.682 billion manats in January-July 2019, which is 14.4 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to BSE on Aug. 20.

The volume of state securities market was 7.585 billion manats (15.3 percent increase for the year), corporate securities market turnover was 31.883 million manats (2.4 times decrease).

Comparative table on trading at BSE in the state and corporate sectors:

Market segments Jan.-July 2019 Jan.-July 2018 Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals Volume of transactions, AZN Number of deals I. State Securities Market 7,585,217,194.86 1,241 6,577,612,770.36 919 State bonds of finance ministry 630,172,347.29 493 556,425,453.67 344 Initial placement 408,958,092.23 204 453,162,160.16 192 Secondary market 221,214,255.06 289 103,263,293.51 152 Notes (Central Bank) 6,955,044,847.57 748 6,021,187,316.69 575 Initial placement 6,747,041,009.81 708 6,021,187,316.69 575 Secondary market 208,003,837.76 40 0 0 II. Market of shares 4,174,596.76 1,016 102,601,914.03 977 Initial placement 300,000.00 2 60,200,000.00 3 Secondary market 1,174,596.76 1,014 42,401,914.03 974 III. Debt securities market 404,588,222.52 356 405,301,600.51 594 Initial placement of mortgage bonds 60,456,747.10 11 115,446,247.46 19 Secondary placement of mortgage bonds 312,248,603.45 18 213,170,442.28 28 Other corporate bonds (initial placement) 4,000,000.00 10 5,000,000.00 11 Other corporate bonds (secondary market) 27,883,141.97 317 71,684,910.80 536 IV. REPO transactions 437 802 193.30 244 466 160 077.20 220 REPO transactions of the Central Bank 338,329,325.36 47 179,856,001.43 18 Other REPO transactions 346,235,699,77 280 323,102,825.66 243 Total 8,682,804,171.65 2,940 7,588,475,112 2,751

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 20)

