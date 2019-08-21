Daily turnover of securities at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 58M manats

21 August 2019 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 58.5 million manats on Aug. 20, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for bonds on the secondary market. Their daily volume amounted to 30.3 million manats.

During the day, deals were made on manat bonds of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and USD bonds of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR ($103,000).

Part of the operations fell on the placement of notes of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and amounted to 28.8 million manats. Transactions were concluded in the price range of 93.9281 to 94.3866 manats per note.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 21)

