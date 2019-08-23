Kazakh tenge slightly weakens against US dollar

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 23

Weighted average dollar rate during the morning session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 23, 2019, has equaled 386.36 tenge meaning that Kazakh currency has weakened by 0.35 tenge against dollar, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

In the exchange offices of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, the maximum selling rate of the US dollar was 387.6 tenge and 388.5 tenge respectively.

As of August 23, 2019, the official exchange rate set by National Bank of Kazakhstan stood at 386.04 tenge per one US dollar.

Official rate is set based on the results of the stock’s sessions of the previous day.

On July 26, 2019, the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As of August 8, 2019, one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019, amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record.

