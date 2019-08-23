Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 100M manats

23 August 2019 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will hold another deposit auction on Aug. 26, Trend reports on Aug. 23 referring to CBA.

During the auction, the Central Bank plans to raise 100 million manats. The auction will be held on the Bloomberg trading platform.

The interest rate on deposits will vary from 6.26 to 8.24 percent. The funds will be placed for a period of 14 days.

CBA began to hold deposit auctions in mid-June 2016. At present, 30 banks including two state-owned ones operate in Azerbaijan.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 23)

-----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to put bonds up for sale
Finance 22 August 17:03
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply
Finance 21 August 17:41
Azerbaijani State Committee on Property Issues to hold another auction (PHOTO)
Business 19 August 19:58
Turkmenistan to put state property for auction
Economy 17 August 15:02
Turkmenistan to put up state property for sale
Economy 16 August 09:32
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes
Finance 15 August 10:00
Latest
Ireland could try to block Mercosur trade deal on Amazon concerns
Europe 14:12
Kazakhstan and Germany to develop a roadmap for expansion of investment cooperation
Economy 14:06
Construction works substantially complete at TAP compressor stations
Oil&Gas 14:05
Azerbaijan, Iran continue discussions on joint production of Earth sensing satellite
ICT 14:02
Total capital of Georgian companies in Turkey growing
Economy 13:57
Russia, Uzbekistan signed contracts for almost $30 M
Economy 13:47
Japan's Tepco to submit decommissioning plan regarding five reactors
Other News 13:43
Combat firing carried out by air defense means of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 13:42
UN consulting Turkmenistan in customs control issues
Turkmenistan 13:34