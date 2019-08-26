Investors retain interest to bonds at BSE

26 August 2019 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 553,550 manats on Aug. 23, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. The daily volume of transactions with bonds in the Baku Stock Exchange reached 389,390 manats.

The deals on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and USD bonds of the state company SOCAR and PASHA Bank ($169,900) were concluded during the day.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of the BSE shares amounted to 164,100 manats. During the day, 132,300 deals were concluded on shares.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 26)

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

