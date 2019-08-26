Iranian currency rates for Aug. 26

26 August 2019 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of 14 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals to 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,792 rials.

Foreign currencies

Iranian rial

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,560

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,039

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,360

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,677

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,276

1 Indian rupee

INR

585

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,018

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,432

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,825

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,356

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,593

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,810

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,739

1 Turkish lira

TRY

7,228

1 Russian ruble

RUB

635

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,541

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,307

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,246

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

50,065

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,333

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

28

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

36,385

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,976

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,882

1 Malaysian ringgit

THB

137,116

100 Thai bahts

MYR

9,987

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,503

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,792

100 Kazakh tenges

KZT

10,875

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,337

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,948

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

538

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

20,380

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

80,031

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,337

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 129,410 rials, and the price of $1 is 115,243 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 126,329 rials, and the price of $1 is 111,713 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000 - 116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 128,000 - 131,000 rials.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Iran's rice imports ban increased domestic price by 20 percent
Business 12:53
Iran to offer for sale 75,000 tons of oil products
Oil&Gas 12:50
Iran suspends agricultural export rules
Business 12:44
Iran's steel products exports decline due to low prices
Business 11:47
What’s situation on Iran’s shared fields?
Business 11:31
Latest
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens a tender for implementation of gas field development project
Tenders 13:30
Afghanistan is important for Uzbekistan to enter new markets
Economy 13:29
Vice President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends exhibition, parade of classic cars (PHOTO)
Politics 13:29
Kuwait's ruler holds first public meetings after health issues
Arab World 13:23
Iran tries to lift economic sanctions
Economy 13:21
Produce in Georgia Agency to resume financing new projects
Economy 13:18
Euratom to check safety of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 13:16
Insurance can become protection tool against counterfeit goods (Exclusive)
Finance 13:04
Tax debts worth over $2M paid in Kazakhstan
Finance 12:59