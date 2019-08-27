Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to put up short-term notes for sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

An auction on placement of short-term notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) for 100 million manats will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 28, 2019, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Securities with a face value of 100 manats each and a circulation period of 28 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date of the notes is September 25, 2019.

Short-term notes are a tool of monetary policy to regulate money supply in circulation. Only banks can obtain the notes.

In accordance with the requirements, each bank can submit no more than two bids: one competitive and one noncompetitive.

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news