Demand for Azerbaijani Finance Ministry’s bonds exceeds supply

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

An auction for placement of short-term state bonds worth 20 million manats and maturity period of 1,092 days of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance was held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

During the auction, nine investors submitted 18 bids in the price range from 95.0044 manats (with a yield of 11 percent) to 101.83 manats (8.29 percent).

According to the Finance Ministry’s decision, the cut-off price of bonds amounted to 101.1166 manats (8.57 percent) while the weighted average price was 101.2211 manats (8.53 percent).

The total volume of the placed orders reached 20 million manats at a nominal price of 41,091,000.00 manats.

The deadline for the payment on bonds is Aug. 23, 2022.

Bidders must fulfil their bond purchase obligations till August 28, 2019.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 27)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news