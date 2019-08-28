Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 20.249 million manats on Aug. 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 20.247 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price from 101.1166 manats to 101.8300 manats per note.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of BSE amounted to 2,200 manats. Some 1,400 stock transactions were concluded during the day.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 28)

