Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

28 August 2019 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 20.249 million manats on Aug. 27, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 20.247 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price from 101.1166 manats to 101.8300 manats per note.

The volume of transactions in the secondary market of BSE amounted to 2,200 manats. Some 1,400 stock transactions were concluded during the day.

($1 = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 28)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 323M manats
Finance 24 August 15:06
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for bonds in secondary market
Finance 26 July 13:06
Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for CBA notes
Finance 24 July 10:08
Azerbaijani Central Bank to auction short-term notes
Business 24 July 09:49
Demand for bonds of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry exceeds supply greatly
Business 24 July 09:15
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of bonds
Finance 22 July 19:53
Latest
Liabilities of Azerbaijan’s NBCO TBC Kredit decrease
Finance 11:10
Turkmenistan eyes to implement projects in chemical industry
Economy 11:06
Wood Mackenzie talks on further progress for Trans-Caspian Gas Pipeline
Oil&Gas 11:03
Nearly $60M to be allocated for tourism development in South Kazakhstan
Tourism 10:59
Relaunched Uganda Airlines hopes to win slice of East African travel
Other News 10:59
Profit of Azerbaijan’s TBC Kredit decreases by almost 2 times
Finance 10:58
Two-thirds of all enterprises in Uzbekistan account for service sector
Economy 10:58
Iranian Deputy Oil Minister: Production of premium petrol in Iran up by 90M liters
Oil&Gas 10:44
Biscuit factory in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan eyes to expand its product varieties
Economy 10:42