Most of daily turnover at Baku Stock Exchange accounts for Central Bank's notes

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Daily turnover of securities at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) amounted to 101.5 million manats on Aug. 28, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Most of the transactions accounted for the placement of notes of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and amounted to 99.5 million manats. The transactions were concluded at the price of 99.5158 manats per note.

Some 1.87 million manats accounted for the transactions on bonds in the secondary market. During the day, deals were concluded on manat bonds of the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan and on USD bonds of Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR ($19,600).

The volume of repo transactions amounted to 86,400 manats.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Aug. 29)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news