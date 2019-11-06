Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 33.8 manat to almost 2,526 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.78 manat and amounted to just under 29.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by just over 22.7 manat and amounted to just under 1,571 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 16.05 manat to 3,016 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Nov. 6, 2019 Nov. 5, 2019 Gold XAU 2,525.9535 2,559.7665 Silver XAG 29.8721 30.6561 Platinum XPT 1,570.9700 1,593.7330 Palladium XPD 3,016.0040 3,032.0605