Gold, silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6
Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 33.8 manat to almost 2,526 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.78 manat and amounted to just under 29.8 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by just over 22.7 manat and amounted to just under 1,571 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 16.05 manat to 3,016 manat per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
Nov. 6, 2019
|
Nov. 5, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,525.9535
|
2,559.7665
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
29.8721
|
30.6561
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,570.9700
|
1,593.7330
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
3,016.0040
|
3,032.0605
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 6)
