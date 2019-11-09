Georgia attracts significant investments in various sectors (Exclusive)

9 November 2019 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has attracted significant investments in transport and logistics, energy, hospitality and real estate, and manufacturing sectors in recent years, Produce in Georgia Agency told Trend.

"Among the largest-scale projects, we can name, for instance, BP pipeline in the field of transport and logistics, Nenskra hydro power plant project implemented by K-water and Adjaristskali project by Norsk hydro & Tata power in the energy field," said the agency adding that Biltmore hotel project is launched by Hualing Group in hospitality and real estate sector.

In regards to manufacturing, many foreign companies take advantage of the opportunities Georgia offers in this sector. "Among them, we can name Heidelberg, Knauf, Henkel, Ferrero Group, Elbit Systems and others", said the representative of the agency.

According to the agency, Government of Georgia has consistently conducted a number of reforms and introduced incentives, which enlivened economic life.

"Nowadays, Georgian government tries to introduce targeted reforms in order to support competitiveness of private sector in the long-term and attract even more investments in the country," said the agency.

For this purpose, the government is making considerable investments in infrastructure and education to support tomorrow’s demands, the agency noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgia, Ukraine mull issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration
Georgia 11:34
Amendments made to program for development of viticulture cooperatives in Georgia
Business 10:30
Leading Chinese travel agency interested in Georgia's tourism market
Business 8 November 21:05
Prices for apartments in dollars decrease in Georgia
Finance 8 November 20:17
Galt & Taggart expecting Georgia's economy growth of 3.5%
Business 8 November 20:12
Georgia to ban sale of unpackaged, looseleaf tobacco
Business 8 November 18:30
Latest
Germans re-enact fall of Berlin Wall with car parade
Europe 22:42
Winners named for 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Tumbling and 5th Azerbaijan Championships in Trampoline Gymnastics
Society 22:18
Iran able to enrich uranium up to 60%, says atomic energy agency spokesman
Nuclear Program 21:30
Thailand nabs 7 alleged rebels involved in massacre killing
Other News 20:52
Iran may leave NPT in case of nuclear deal's termination, says diplomat
Politics 20:33
Tehran to continue nuclear cooperation with Moscow
Nuclear Program 19:58
Earth's mantle and crust are in a deadly tectonic battle claims new research
Europe 19:24
Azerbaijani FM: If it were not for occupation of our territories by Armenia, this country would have direct swift railway link with Iran through Nakhchivan
Politics 18:46
Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan has always provided its support to various economic cooperation efforts in region and beyond (PHOTO)
Politics 18:45