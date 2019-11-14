Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance implementing project for standardization of laboratories (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance is implementing a project to standardize laboratories in the state health facilities working on mandatory health insurance, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

The working group of the project, based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization, includes representatives of the Agency and the Public Association of Experts of the Azerbaijan Clinical Laboratory.

The goal of the Working Group on Standardization of Laboratories in Health Facilities is to ensure the operation of modern diagnostic laboratories in the country in accordance with modern standards and to strengthen the mechanism for improving the quality of services.

The project envisages the classification of laboratories in health facilities, the preparation of lists and codes for laboratory services, as well as the assessment of human resources.

The project team trains doctors and nurses working in the health facilities. Medical healthcare workers from Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan, Sheki and Lankaran cities and from Shamakhi, Goychay, Guba, Jalilabad and Aghjabadi districts are taking part in a one-month training. The training consists of two parts, namely, theoretical and practical.

The theoretical part is held at the center of thalassemia, while the practical part, along with the center, is held at the educational-surgical clinic of the Azerbaijan Medical University and the oncological clinic of the university.

On the first day of the training, participants were provided with modern scientific books and educational materials.

During the training, participants will learn the way of using information technologies in laboratory diagnostics.

At the opening ceremony of the training, Head of the strategic procurement department of the Agency Firangiz Aliyeva said that it is necessary to create a single database on the availability of laboratories in Azerbaijan that meet the international standards and collect statistics data on laboratory services.

The medical personnel working in the laboratories of health facilities in other districts of the country will also be trained at the next stages of the project.

The participants will be awarded with certificates.

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news