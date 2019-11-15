Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 15

15 November 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

Gold, platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 15, compared to the prices on Nov. 14, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by over 2.8 manat to slightly over 2,493 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0342 manat and amounted to 28.8 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 14.3 manat and amounted to over 1,500 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 41 manat to over 2,964 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 15, 2019

Nov. 14, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,493.2200

2,490.3470

Silver

XAG

28.8308

28.8650

Platinum

XPT

1,500.9980

1,486.6925

Palladium

XPD

2,964.4600

2,923.3710

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 15)

